Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17C | Cyber Operations Specialist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Learn what it takes to be 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist with Staff Sgt. Mosac. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959217
    VIRIN: 250415-A-SK883-8493
    Filename: DOD_110932372
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17C | Cyber Operations Specialist, by SSG Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download