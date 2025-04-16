Learn what it takes to be 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist with Staff Sgt. Mosac. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett).
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 11:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959217
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-SK883-8493
|Filename:
|DOD_110932372
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 17C | Cyber Operations Specialist, by SSG Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.