U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 17, 2025. The exercise enhanced unit readiness and lethality through mounted and dismounted maneuver operations in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
00;06 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
00;12 Soldiers dismount from Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) during live-fire training
00;24 Soldiers prepare to begin live-fire training
00;34 Soldiers maneuver during live-fire training
00;42 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers and fires during live-fire training
00;51 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers and fires during live-fire training
01;13 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers and fires during live-fire training
01;38 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
01;54 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
02;14 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
02;30 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 09:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959204
|VIRIN:
|250417-A-NH796-7208
|Filename:
|DOD_110932068
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Soldiers conduct a squad live-fire exercise, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
