2CR Soldiers conduct a squad live-fire exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 17, 2025. The exercise enhanced unit readiness and lethality through mounted and dismounted maneuver operations in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)



Runtime: 00:02:39:13



00;06 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training

00;12 Soldiers dismount from Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) during live-fire training

00;24 Soldiers prepare to begin live-fire training

00;34 Soldiers maneuver during live-fire training

00;42 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers and fires during live-fire training

00;51 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers and fires during live-fire training

01;13 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers and fires during live-fire training

01;38 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training

01;54 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training

02;14 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training

02;30 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training