    2CR Soldiers conduct a squad live-fire exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.17.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 17, 2025. The exercise enhanced unit readiness and lethality through mounted and dismounted maneuver operations in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    Runtime: 00:02:39:13

    00;06 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
    00;12 Soldiers dismount from Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) during live-fire training
    00;24 Soldiers prepare to begin live-fire training
    00;34 Soldiers maneuver during live-fire training
    00;42 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers and fires during live-fire training
    00;51 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers and fires during live-fire training
    01;13 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers and fires during live-fire training
    01;38 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
    01;54 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
    02;14 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training
    02;30 A U.S. Army Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) maneuvers during live-fire training

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 09:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959204
    VIRIN: 250417-A-NH796-7208
    Filename: DOD_110932068
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    GhostTroop

