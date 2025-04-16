Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    World Day for Safety and Health at Work

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Developed and produced a professional video highlighting World Day for Safety and Health at Work, utilizing multimedia assets to promote workplace safety, awareness, accountability, and proactive measures. The video, created on behalf of the Air Force Reserve on April 17, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, supports the Department of Defense’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and readiness across the Total Force.(U.S. Air Force Video by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959203
    VIRIN: 250417-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110932051
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World Day for Safety and Health at Work, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download