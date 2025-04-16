Developed and produced a professional video highlighting World Day for Safety and Health at Work, utilizing multimedia assets to promote workplace safety, awareness, accountability, and proactive measures. The video, created on behalf of the Air Force Reserve on April 17, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, supports the Department of Defense’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and readiness across the Total Force.(U.S. Air Force Video by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959203
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110932051
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, World Day for Safety and Health at Work, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.