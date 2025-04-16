video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Developed and produced a professional video highlighting World Day for Safety and Health at Work, utilizing multimedia assets to promote workplace safety, awareness, accountability, and proactive measures. The video, created on behalf of the Air Force Reserve on April 17, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, supports the Department of Defense’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and readiness across the Total Force.(U.S. Air Force Video by Mr. Ivan Rivera)