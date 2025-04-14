374 SFS conducts FAS course, advances readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defenders assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron participate in a fly-away security training course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 14, 2025. The FAS course spanned four days, combining both classroom instruction and hands-on training and concluded with a field training exercise designed to assess all the FAS skills acquired throughout the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)