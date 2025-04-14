Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 SFS conducts FAS course, advances readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Defenders assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron participate in a fly-away security training course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 14, 2025. The FAS course spanned four days, combining both classroom instruction and hands-on training and concluded with a field training exercise designed to assess all the FAS skills acquired throughout the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 01:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959169
    VIRIN: 250414-F-SL055-1001
    Filename: DOD_110931630
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 SFS conducts FAS course, advances readiness, by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    Yokota Air Base

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Defenders
    security forces
    readiness
    FAS
    374 SFS
    fly away security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download