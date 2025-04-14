Teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps compete to see who will represent the Corps for the next level of the Best Squad Competition. For this event, Soldiers tested their skills at a mystery PT event that consisted of running, rowing, sandbag carry, burpees, pushups, squats and more at Fort Campbell, KY on April 16, 2025. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 21:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959160
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-KQ181-6115
|Filename:
|DOD_110931379
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
This work, XVIII ABC BSC2025 Mystery Event B-roll, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.