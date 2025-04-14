Vandenberg Launches NROL-174 Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket launched the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-174 mission from Space Launch Complex 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., at 12:33 p.m. PDT, April 16, 2025. This marks the fifth National Reconnaissance Office launch of 2025 and the first launch facilitated at Vandenberg's SLC-8 in nearly 14 years. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)