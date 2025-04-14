Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Launches NROL-174 Mission

    VANDENBERG SFB, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket launched the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-174 mission from Space Launch Complex 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., at 12:33 p.m. PDT, April 16, 2025. This marks the fifth National Reconnaissance Office launch of 2025 and the first launch facilitated at Vandenberg's SLC-8 in nearly 14 years. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 19:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 959153
    VIRIN: 250416-F-VJ291-7265
    Filename: DOD_110931206
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VANDENBERG SFB, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Reconnaissance
    Vandenberg
    Military
    USAF
    USSF
    Space Launch

