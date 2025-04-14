773d Logistics Readiness Squadron MOBEX: Staff Sgt. Riley Thomas Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Riley Thomas, a war reserve material supervisor assigned to the 673d Medical Group, shares her experience during a mobility exercise led by the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 19. The MOBEX trained Airmen from the 673d Medical Group on cargo-building for deployments to prepare mission-ready Airmen.



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)