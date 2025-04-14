773d Logistics Readiness Squadron leads MOBEX (B-roll 1)

U.S. Air Force 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron leads a mobility exercise on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 18. The MOBEX trained Airmen from the 673rd Medical Group on cargo-building for deployments to prepare mission-ready Airmen.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)
