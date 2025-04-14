Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    773d Logistics Readiness Squadron leads MOBEX (B-roll 1)

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron leads a mobility exercise on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 18. The MOBEX trained Airmen from the 673rd Medical Group on cargo-building for deployments to prepare mission-ready Airmen.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959146
    VIRIN: 250318-F-DL909-1004
    Filename: DOD_110931138
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: ALASKA, US

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    773d LRS
    673d MDG

