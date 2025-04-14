B-Roll: 15th MEU Conducts live-fire Training Table 3 - 6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959143" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), I Marine Expeditionary Force, engage targets during a live fire table three through six range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 14, 2025. The course of fire training served to properly train and evaluate Marines on tables three through six evolutions, required annually by the Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program. The combat marksmanship ranges test the Marines in a variety of scenarios including unknown distance drills and day and night shoots, increasing the Marines weapons handling and marksmanship proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)