U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), I Marine Expeditionary Force, engage targets during a live fire table three through six range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 14, 2025. The course of fire training served to properly train and evaluate Marines on tables three through six evolutions, required annually by the Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program. The combat marksmanship ranges test the Marines in a variety of scenarios including unknown distance drills and day and night shoots, increasing the Marines weapons handling and marksmanship proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 18:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959143
|VIRIN:
|250414-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110931074
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU Conducts live-fire Training Table 3 - 6, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.