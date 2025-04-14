My Military Health Virtual Platform convenience, effectiveness promoted at NMCSD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2025) – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) is revolutionizing how military beneficiaries access and experience health care through My Military Health, a new patient-centered initiative that combines flexible in-person and virtual care options.



As such, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) is eager to inform its beneficiaries of the convenience and effectiveness of such a secure form of communication.



Designed with both patients and providers in mind, My Military Health offers 24/7 access to a secure, digital platform where users can schedule virtual video appointments, interact with automated clinical support tools, and engage in self-help wellness programs—all from a computer, tablet, or smartphone.



The name reflects its mission: “My” emphasizes personal ownership of health and well-being, “Military” honors its unique role in national security, and “Health” underscores its focus on holistic patient care.



By investing in digital tools and reimagining workflows, the initiative not only expands access to care but also improves outcomes, enhances patient and provider experiences, and reduces administrative burdens on care teams.



My Military Health also supports workforce well-being by creating more balanced, efficient, and flexible care environments, allowing providers to focus more fully on patients who need complex or in-person support.



My Military Health enables NMCSD to deliver world-class, integrated health care that meets the needs of today’s active duty, military families and vast network of retirees.



The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.