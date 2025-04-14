2025 Okinawa COMMSTRAT Field Training Exercise Small Arms Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Communication Strategy and Operations sections from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participate in a small arms live-fire range during the COMMSTRAT Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 8, 2025. The Marines participated in this event to test marksmanship skills and build tactical proficiency. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)