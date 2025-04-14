U.S. Marines with Communication Strategy and Operations sections from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participate in a small arms live-fire range during the COMMSTRAT Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 8, 2025. The Marines participated in this event to test marksmanship skills and build tactical proficiency. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 19:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959137
|VIRIN:
|250408-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110931023
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Okinawa COMMSTRAT Field Training Exercise Small Arms Range, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
