    2025 Okinawa COMMSTRAT Field Training Exercise Obstacle Course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Communication Strategy and Operations sections from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participate in an obstacle course during the COMMSTRAT Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 7, 2025. The Marines participated in this event to test proficiency in a variety of physical skills. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 19:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959136
    VIRIN: 250407-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110931022
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    FTX
    USMC
    Marines
    3d Marine Division
    O course
    COMMSTRAT

