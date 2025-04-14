Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are Herk Nation

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    In the heart of Arkansas, mission partners work in unison across Little Rock Air Force Base to deliver combat-ready Airmen and unmatched global mobility, as the cornerstone of tactical airlift operations for the U.S. Air Force. As global challenges evolve, the largest C-130 fleet in the world remains steadfast, delivering airlift capabilities that enable the U.S. military to respond rapidly and decisively wherever and whenever called upon.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959121
    VIRIN: 250409-F-TH245-4672
    Filename: DOD_110930924
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    Mobility
    C-130
    Team Little Rock
    Tactical Airlift
    Herk Nation

