Teams from across XVIII Airborne Corps compete to see who will represent the Corps for the next level of the Best Squad Competition. For this event, Soldiers tested their skills at the Sabalauski Air Assault School, working their way down the rappel tower to show mastery of being able to fast rope on to an objective at Fort Campbell, KY on April 16, 2025. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959119
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-KQ181-5988
|Filename:
|DOD_110930881
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII ABC BSC2025 Rappel Tower B-roll, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
