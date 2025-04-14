Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard conducts combined arms training in urban environment

    YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in a combined arms training exercise at Yakima Training Center, Washington, April 3, 2025. The training brought together infantry and combat engineer units to maneuver through a mock urban environment. The exercise aimed to build unit cohesion, improve readiness, and enhance the Guard’s ability to operate in complex terrain. (U.S. Army video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne; edited by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 12:39
    Location: YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US

    Combat Engineer
    Oregon National Guard
    infantry
    Army National Guard
    Yakima Training Center (YTC) Washington

