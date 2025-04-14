Oregon National Guard conducts combined arms training in urban environment

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in a combined arms training exercise at Yakima Training Center, Washington, April 3, 2025. The training brought together infantry and combat engineer units to maneuver through a mock urban environment. The exercise aimed to build unit cohesion, improve readiness, and enhance the Guard’s ability to operate in complex terrain. (U.S. Army video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne; edited by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 12:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959061
|VIRIN:
|250403-A-AW306-8283
|Filename:
|DOD_110930150
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
