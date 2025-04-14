Oregon National Guard conducts combined arms training in urban environment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in a combined arms training exercise at Yakima Training Center, Washington, April 3, 2025. The training brought together infantry and combat engineer units to maneuver through a mock urban environment. The exercise aimed to build unit cohesion, improve readiness, and enhance the Guard’s ability to operate in complex terrain. (U.S. Army video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne; edited by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)