Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: Top Enlisted Leaders Testify, Space Force International Partnerships, and Exercise Combat Archer.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the CMSAF & CMSSF testify in Congress on military quality of life, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman gives insights into a new International Partnership Strategy, and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa holds its largest Air-to-Air Weapons System Evaluation Program exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 11:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959050
    VIRIN: 250416-F-XD815-1002
    Filename: DOD_110929933
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Top Enlisted Leaders Testify, Space Force International Partnerships, and Exercise Combat Archer., by TSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF, Air Force, ATAF, Around the Air Force, AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download