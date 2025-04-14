Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU USS San Antonio Electrician Integration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mark Arroyo, an electrician with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Navy Fireman Apprentice Ethan Garcia, an electrician’s mate with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), discuss the electrical capabilities of the USS San Antonio, during Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON 8), 22nd MEU Integration (PMINT) exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 7, 2025. PMINT is the 22nd MEU’s first opportunity in their pre-deployment training program to fully integrate with PHIBRON 8 while at sea, allowing Marines and Sailors to train together as an ARG/MEU team across various functional areas in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 10:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959007
    VIRIN: 250407-M-VB488-1001
    Filename: DOD_110929490
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU USS San Antonio Electrician Integration, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22d MEU, USN, USMC, USS San Antonio, PMINT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download