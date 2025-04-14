22nd MEU USS San Antonio Electrician Integration

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mark Arroyo, an electrician with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Navy Fireman Apprentice Ethan Garcia, an electrician’s mate with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), discuss the electrical capabilities of the USS San Antonio, during Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON 8), 22nd MEU Integration (PMINT) exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 7, 2025. PMINT is the 22nd MEU’s first opportunity in their pre-deployment training program to fully integrate with PHIBRON 8 while at sea, allowing Marines and Sailors to train together as an ARG/MEU team across various functional areas in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 10:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959007
|VIRIN:
|250407-M-VB488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110929490
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
