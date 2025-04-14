Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top Intelligence Soldier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Soldiers from the 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion pushed through a physically demanding sticks lane during the Top Intelligence Competition in Vicenza, Italy, April 2025. Designed to test endurance, grit, and basic Soldier skills, the event reinforced what it means to be a Soldier first and an intelligence professional second to none.

    “We try to design it as rigorous and physically challenging as possible. We’ve had one person throw up, so I think we’re on a pretty good pace right now.” — Sgt. Derrick Evans, Alpha Company, 522nd MI Battalion.

    “The lane portion involves basic Soldier tasks… this is the portion that sets them as a Soldier, not just as an intelligence professional.” — SSG Davon Morin, Bravo Company, 522nd MI Battalion.

    “Just like our creed says—we’re intelligence professionals, but Soldiers first. And intelligence professionals second to none.” — Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Braxton, Bravo Company, 522nd MI Battalion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 06:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959000
    VIRIN: 250409-A-SV080-9881
    Filename: DOD_110929365
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Intelligence Soldier, by SGT Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Inteligence
    INSCOM
    SETAF
    207th MIB
    TOP INT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download