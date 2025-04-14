Top Intelligence Soldier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Soldiers from the 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion pushed through a physically demanding sticks lane during the Top Intelligence Competition in Vicenza, Italy, April 2025. Designed to test endurance, grit, and basic Soldier skills, the event reinforced what it means to be a Soldier first and an intelligence professional second to none.



“We try to design it as rigorous and physically challenging as possible. We’ve had one person throw up, so I think we’re on a pretty good pace right now.” — Sgt. Derrick Evans, Alpha Company, 522nd MI Battalion.



“The lane portion involves basic Soldier tasks… this is the portion that sets them as a Soldier, not just as an intelligence professional.” — SSG Davon Morin, Bravo Company, 522nd MI Battalion.



“Just like our creed says—we’re intelligence professionals, but Soldiers first. And intelligence professionals second to none.” — Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Braxton, Bravo Company, 522nd MI Battalion.