B-Roll; U.S. Army soldiers conduct combat engineer qualification course

U.S. Army soldiers from Bravo company, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in support of Task Force Iron, conduct combat engineer Table Six qualifications at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 9, 2025. The qualification enhanced soldiers' lethality by honing mission-essential skills. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)
