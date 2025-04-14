Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll; U.S. Army soldiers conduct combat engineer qualification course

    POLAND

    04.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from Bravo company, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in support of Task Force Iron, conduct combat engineer Table Six qualifications at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 9, 2025. The qualification enhanced soldiers' lethality by honing mission-essential skills. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 06:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958996
    VIRIN: 250409-Z-SG623-1003
    Filename: DOD_110929360
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    Essayons
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    CombatEngineer
    TFIron

