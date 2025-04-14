Two Week 42A Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, part of 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theatre, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, and 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, recently completed a two-week training course on the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A), Mar. 2025, on Camp Ederle, Vicenza Italy.

The U.S. Army is modernizing its Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A) to improve talent management, reduce costs, and enhance readiness. Migrating to Oracle U.S. Defense Cloud, IPPS-A serves over one million users, offering real-time personnel and pay management through a secure, mobile-friendly system.