U.S. Army Soldiers, part of 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theatre, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, and 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, recently completed a two-week training course on the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A), Mar. 2025, on Camp Ederle, Vicenza Italy.
The U.S. Army is modernizing its Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A) to improve talent management, reduce costs, and enhance readiness. Migrating to Oracle U.S. Defense Cloud, IPPS-A serves over one million users, offering real-time personnel and pay management through a secure, mobile-friendly system.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 06:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|958991
|VIRIN:
|250318-A-SV080-8054
|Filename:
|DOD_110929347
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Week 42A Course, by SGT Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.