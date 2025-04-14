Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Week 42A Course

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    U.S. Army Soldiers, part of 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theatre, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, and 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, recently completed a two-week training course on the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A), Mar. 2025, on Camp Ederle, Vicenza Italy.
    The U.S. Army is modernizing its Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A) to improve talent management, reduce costs, and enhance readiness. Migrating to Oracle U.S. Defense Cloud, IPPS-A serves over one million users, offering real-time personnel and pay management through a secure, mobile-friendly system.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 06:34
    Location: VICENZA, IT

