NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 10, 2025) In-focus video that highlights Capt. Daniel Martins relieving Capt. Aaron Shoemaker as commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, during a change of command ceremony onboard NAS Sigonella. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 05:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|958990
|VIRIN:
|250415-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110929336
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Sigonella Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.