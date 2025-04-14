Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Sigonella Change of Command Ceremony

    ITALY

    04.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 10, 2025) In-focus video that highlights Capt. Daniel Martins relieving Capt. Aaron Shoemaker as commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, during a change of command ceremony onboard NAS Sigonella. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 05:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958990
    VIRIN: 250415-N-XK047-1001
    Filename: DOD_110929336
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Sigonella Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASSIG, AFN, change of command, ceremony

