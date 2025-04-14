Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Day In The Life: Security Forces [No graphics/music]

    JAPAN

    03.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    On this AFN Day In The Life, Senior Airman Alexander Frank, 374th Security Forces patrolman, talks about an average day in Security Forces on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    Interviews:
    Senior Airman Alexander Frank, Patrolman, 374th Security Forces Squadron

    Music audio used from Motion Array under license agreement:
    Strive To Success Instrumental - Emanuel Kallins and Chieli Minucci

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 00:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958971
    VIRIN: 250316-F-HI767-6991
    Filename: DOD_110929071
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

