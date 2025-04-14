AFN Day In The Life: Security Forces [No graphics/music]

On this AFN Day In The Life, Senior Airman Alexander Frank, 374th Security Forces patrolman, talks about an average day in Security Forces on Yokota Air Base, Japan.
Interviews:
Senior Airman Alexander Frank, Patrolman, 374th Security Forces Squadron
Music audio used from Motion Array under license agreement:
Strive To Success Instrumental - Emanuel Kallins and Chieli Minucci
