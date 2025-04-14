Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History of Sagami General Depot

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Sagami General Depot is located in northeast Sagamihara city, and since the end of World War II, it has become a major supply base for the U.S. Army. The base was originally established in 1938 by the Japanese imperial Army as one of the key manufacturing plants in Japan.

