Sagami General Depot is located in northeast Sagamihara city, and since the end of World War II, it has become a major supply base for the U.S. Army. The base was originally established in 1938 by the Japanese imperial Army as one of the key manufacturing plants in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 22:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|958963
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-MS361-2823
|Filename:
|DOD_110928895
|Length:
|00:06:34
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, History of Sagami General Depot, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.