    Pacific Update: PACAF A4 visits 35th FW, deployed Red Horse at Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Air Force Brig. Gen. Micheal Zuhlsdorf, the director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, visited Misawa Air Base, Japan April 8-9, 2025, to receive a 35th Fighter Wing immersion and to see the progress of the Regionally Based Cluster Pre-preposition kits.

    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP

    PACAF
    Red Horse
    Pacific Air Forces
    Construction

