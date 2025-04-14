XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day 1 Ranger Physical Fitness Assessment

B-roll of XVIII Airborne Corps squads participating in Ranger Physical Fitness Assessment as part of the Corps Best Squad Competition on April 15, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958955
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-AW719-4489
|Filename:
|DOD_110928728
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
