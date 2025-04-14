Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day 1 Ranger Physical Fitness Assessment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    B-roll of XVIII Airborne Corps squads participating in Ranger Physical Fitness Assessment as part of the Corps Best Squad Competition on April 15, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 20:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958955
    VIRIN: 250415-A-AW719-4489
    Filename: DOD_110928728
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day 1 Ranger Physical Fitness Assessment, by SSG Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    Ranger
    Best Squad
    BSC2025
    101st (AA)
    XVIIIABCBSC25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download