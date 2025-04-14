Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Installations & Logistics 2025 Awards Dinner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commandant for installations & logistics, spoke at the Marine Corps Association 2025 Installations & Logistics Award Ceremony, in Arlington, Virginia, March 27, 2025. Sklenka was the guest of honor and presented awards to the recipients, recognizing them for their hard work. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958944
    VIRIN: 250327-M-UY446-1001
    Filename: DOD_110928581
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installations & Logistics 2025 Awards Dinner, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download