Installations & Logistics 2025 Awards Dinner

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commandant for installations & logistics, spoke at the Marine Corps Association 2025 Installations & Logistics Award Ceremony, in Arlington, Virginia, March 27, 2025. Sklenka was the guest of honor and presented awards to the recipients, recognizing them for their hard work. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)