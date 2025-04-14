MWSS-271 conducts FARP operations with VMFA-542

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271 refuel F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 during a field exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Camp Davis South, North Carolina, April 9, 2025. MWSS-271 conducted a squadron field exercise to improve the squadron’s proficiency in providing aviation ground support to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW). (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anakin Smith)
|04.09.2025
|04.15.2025 17:13
|B-Roll
|958931
|250409-M-HU274-1001
|DOD_110928172
|00:04:09
|MARINE CORPS OUTLYING LANDING FIELD CAMP DAVIS SOUTH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
