    I MEF Marines, Sailors conduct barracks maintenance during Operation Clean Sweep II

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Simon Saravia 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 and U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct drywall repairs in support of Operation Clean Sweep II at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 26, 2025. Part of the larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, OCS II builds upon the success of the first iteration by sustaining elevated barracks conditions and further transforming I MEF’s organizational culture by reinvesting our time, resources, training and efforts into the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958927
    VIRIN: 250326-M-HJ365-1359
    Filename: DOD_110927988
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, I MEF Marines, Sailors conduct barracks maintenance during Operation Clean Sweep II, by Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quality of Life
    Operational Readiness
    Barracks360Reset
    Barracks Maintenance
    Shared Ownership
    Operation Clean Sweep II

