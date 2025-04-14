I MEF Marines, Sailors conduct barracks maintenance during Operation Clean Sweep II

U.S. Navy Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 and U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct drywall repairs in support of Operation Clean Sweep II at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 26, 2025. Part of the larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, OCS II builds upon the success of the first iteration by sustaining elevated barracks conditions and further transforming I MEF’s organizational culture by reinvesting our time, resources, training and efforts into the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)
Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 16:59
Category:
|B-Roll
Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
