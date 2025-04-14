I MEF Marines, Sailors conduct barracks maintenance during Operation Clean Sweep II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 and U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct drywall repairs in support of Operation Clean Sweep II at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 26, 2025. Part of the larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, OCS II builds upon the success of the first iteration by sustaining elevated barracks conditions and further transforming I MEF’s organizational culture by reinvesting our time, resources, training and efforts into the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)