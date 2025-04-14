Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps: Who We Are

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Soldiers of the XVIII Airborne Corps demonstrate their rapid deployment and combined-arms capabilities during operations and training exercises across Fort Bragg, the United States and Europe, Apr. 15, 2025. Without advance warning, the XVIII Airborne Corps deploys globally, forms a seamless joint and coalition team, and deters or defeats any adversary.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958890
    VIRIN: 250415-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_110927423
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps: Who We Are, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    10th Mountain Division
    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    AATW
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download