Exercise Joint Viking 25: Forged by Frost

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division participate in Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Norway, Jan. 26 - March 14, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958886
|VIRIN:
|250410-M-FL591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110927298
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|NO
