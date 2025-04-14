Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Melvin Price Locks and Dam Liftgate

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    The St. Louis District’s Project Delivery Team began Phase III of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam Main Lock Lift Gate Replacement on January 1, 2025, requiring closure of the 1200-foot main lock chamber. The 600-foot auxiliary lock remained open 24/7 to accommodate tows and boats passing through the dam.
    During this closure the three-leaf upstream lift gate will be replaced with a modern two-leaf lift gate that will provide improved overlap between individual gate leaves to better support vertical loads and reduce operational issues from gate separation and operational interlocks.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 11:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958877
    VIRIN: 241211-A-KR238-1009
    Filename: DOD_110927204
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Repair
    Mississippi River
    Infrastructure
    Winter Maintenance
    9-foot Navigation Channel

