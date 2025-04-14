Melvin Price Locks and Dam Liftgate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958877" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The St. Louis District’s Project Delivery Team began Phase III of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam Main Lock Lift Gate Replacement on January 1, 2025, requiring closure of the 1200-foot main lock chamber. The 600-foot auxiliary lock remained open 24/7 to accommodate tows and boats passing through the dam.

During this closure the three-leaf upstream lift gate will be replaced with a modern two-leaf lift gate that will provide improved overlap between individual gate leaves to better support vertical loads and reduce operational issues from gate separation and operational interlocks.