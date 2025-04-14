Melvin Price Locks and Dam Liftgate

The St. Louis District’s Project Delivery Team began Phase III of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam Main Lock Lift Gate Replacement on January 1, 2025, requiring closure of the 1200-foot main lock chamber. The 600-foot auxiliary lock remained open 24/7 to accommodate tows and boats passing through the dam.
During this closure the three-leaf upstream lift gate will be replaced with a modern two-leaf lift gate that will provide improved overlap between individual gate leaves to better support vertical loads and reduce operational issues from gate separation and operational interlocks.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 11:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958877
|VIRIN:
|241211-A-KR238-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_110927204
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
