B-Roll: Hound Company Maintenance

This B-roll package features U.S. Army mechanics and paratroopers assigned to Hound Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, as they conduct maintenance on their tactical vehicles during a regular work day on Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Apr. 15, 2025.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)
