    B-Roll: Hound Company Maintenance

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    This B-roll package features U.S. Army mechanics and paratroopers assigned to Hound Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, as they conduct maintenance on their tactical vehicles during a regular work day on Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Apr. 15, 2025.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958867
    VIRIN: 250415-A-GT094-5055
    Filename: DOD_110927040
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    2nd Battalion
    paratroopers
    army mechanics
    Sky Soldiers
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    the rock

