Two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers fly over the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2025. The aircraft conducted a low pass following combined counter air training with U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons, ROK Air Force KF-16s, and ROKAF F-35 Lightning IIs, demonstrating the U.S. ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 04:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958859
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-ME505-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110926839
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1s train with ROKAF, conduct flyover, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.