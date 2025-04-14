Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1s train with ROKAF, conduct flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    7th Air Force

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers fly over the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2025. The aircraft conducted a low pass following combined counter air training with U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons, ROK Air Force KF-16s, and ROKAF F-35 Lightning IIs, demonstrating the U.S. ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 04:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958859
    VIRIN: 250415-F-ME505-1002
    Filename: DOD_110926839
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1s train with ROKAF, conduct flyover, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-35
    Alliance
    training
    B-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download