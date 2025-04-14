B-1s train with ROKAF, conduct flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 04.15.2025 Courtesy Video 7th Air Force

Two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers fly over the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2025. The aircraft conducted a low pass following combined counter air training with U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons, ROK Air Force KF-16s, and ROKAF F-35 Lightning IIs, demonstrating the U.S. ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)