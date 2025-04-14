Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 SoCal Air Show

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Aircraft are on display at the 2025 Southern California Air Show, March ARB, California, April 12, 2025. The Southern California Air Show offered visitors a unique opportunity to witness the cutting-edge technology and capabilities of various aircraft, including the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation tanker, the KC-46A Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Ryan Green)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 00:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958841
    VIRIN: 250413-F-EW070-1001
    Filename: DOD_110926688
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

