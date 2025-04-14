U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, K.Y., April 14, 2025. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps are competing in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in several areas, including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics, and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958815
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-TQ927-6299
|Filename:
|DOD_110926380
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day One: ACFT B-Roll, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.