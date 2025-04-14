Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day One: ACFT B-Roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, K.Y., April 14, 2025. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps are competing in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in several areas, including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics, and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958815
    VIRIN: 250414-A-TQ927-6299
    Filename: DOD_110926380
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    ACFT
    Department of Defense (DOD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

