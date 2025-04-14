Cure for the Cooties

Munson Army Health Center set up a hand hygiene station at the Fort Leavenworth Kids Fest event April 12, so military families would have a place to clean their hands and learn more about services and resources available from the MTF.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 17:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
Health and wellness
Munson Army Health Center