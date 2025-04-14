Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cure for the Cooties

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center set up a hand hygiene station at the Fort Leavenworth Kids Fest event April 12, so military families would have a place to clean their hands and learn more about services and resources available from the MTF.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 17:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 958805
    VIRIN: 250412-O-OT285-7028
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110926309
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cure for the Cooties, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Health and wellness

    Munson Army Health Center

    TAGS

    Fort Leavenworth
    MEDCOM
    DHA

