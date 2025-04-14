B-roll of XVIII Airborne Corps squads participating in range activities as part of the Corps Best Squad Competition on April 14, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The multi-day competition will test the squads' ability to demonstrate Soldier skills and tasks at the highest level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 17:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958798
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-AW719-3505
|Filename:
|DOD_110926153
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day 1 Range, by SSG Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
