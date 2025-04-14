Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard suspends search for 5 people off St. Lucie Inlet

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew rescuing people in the water approximately 29 miles off St. Lucie Inlet after their vessel capsized early Saturday morning, April 13, 2025. The survivors were transported ashore at Stuart Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958754
    VIRIN: 250413-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110925288
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    St. Lucie
    Air Station Miami

