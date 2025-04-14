Coast Guard suspends search for 5 people off St. Lucie Inlet

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew rescuing people in the water approximately 29 miles off St. Lucie Inlet after their vessel capsized early Saturday morning, April 13, 2025. The survivors were transported ashore at Stuart Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 11:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958754
|VIRIN:
|250413-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110925288
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
No keywords found.