The 84th Training Command hosted the 2025 Combined Best Squad Competition (CBSC) on Ft. Knox, KY, April 4-12. Nearly 100 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers came from eight support commands to compete in CBSC to earn a spot in the upcoming 2025 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 12:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958751
|VIRIN:
|250404-A-VC966-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110925239
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2025 | GAFB B-Roll Package, by SGT Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
