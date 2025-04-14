Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Best Squad Competition 2025 | GAFB B-Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The 84th Training Command hosted the 2025 Combined Best Squad Competition (CBSC) on Ft. Knox, KY, April 4-12. Nearly 100 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers came from eight support commands to compete in CBSC to earn a spot in the upcoming 2025 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 12:13
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: US

