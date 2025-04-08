Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Shield 2025

    PULA, CROATIA

    04.11.2025

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jackson Joy paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about targets acquisition training with Croatian Air Defense Regiment, Slovenian Army, French Armed Forces and British Army during Operation Shield 2025 in Pula, Croatia on Apr. 11, 2025. This annual exercise, aimed at enhancing Croatian air defense capabilities, brings together units from 173rd Airborne Brigade, Croatian Air Defense Regiment, Slovenian Army, French Armed Forces and British Army for joint training on air defense tactics and procedures. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 09:24
    Category: Interviews
    Location: PULA, HR

    TAGS

    NATO
    skysoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

