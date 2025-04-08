Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) prepare ordnance for operations against Iran-backed Houthis.

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 09:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958726
    VIRIN: 250414-D-D0477-1004
    PIN: 25041
    Filename: DOD_110924823
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) prepare ordnance for operations against Iran-backed Houthis., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Iran
    USCENTCOM
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Houthis

