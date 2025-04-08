U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) prepare ordnance for operations against Iran-backed Houthis.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 08:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958719
|VIRIN:
|250412-D-D0477-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110924802
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Prepares Ordnance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
