    Army Drone Innovation Lab represents new model for battlefield adaptation

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Ronan Sefton, an intelligence officer assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, explains the creation of 2CR's drone innovation lab and its transformative capabilities and implications for the future of U.S. Army warfare during an interview at Balli Airfield UAS Facility, Vilseck, Germany, April 7, 2025. 2CR's Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Program involves the design, 3D printing, assembling, and testing of custom-built drones, all done exclusively by 2CR Soldiers. This enables the regiment to rapidly respond to changing battlefield conditions and quickly overcome environmental challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)


    "Keeping the Dream Alive" by Damon Baxter & Sergei Petrovski and "Blissful" by Glyn M. Owen are licensed under DeWolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com.

    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    This work, Army Drone Innovation Lab represents new model for battlefield adaptation, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

