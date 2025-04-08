U.S. service members and civilians attend the 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow to watch aviation performances at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the air show, experience local food, and see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mason Coots)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958622
|VIRIN:
|250413-M-QQ291-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110923690
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow B-Roll Day Two, by Cpl Mason Coots, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
