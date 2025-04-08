Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Water Jump into Lake Garda, Italy

    LAKE GARDA, ITALY

    04.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. C jay spence 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade lifts off from Verona Airport, Italy, en route to Lake Garda during water airborne and helocast training, April 10, 2025. The aircraft supported 173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers—226 Soldiers conducted water airborne operations, while 200 executed helocast insertions from rotary-wing platforms.

    The training reinforced critical capabilities for deploying forces in non-traditional environments, simulating water-based insertions into coastal or lake terrain. Dozens of family members and friends observed the event from the shoreline, underscoring the Army’s commitment to transparency, readiness, and community engagement.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. C' Jay Spence)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 12:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958613
    VIRIN: 250410-A-HX851-3371
    Filename: DOD_110923393
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: LAKE GARDA, IT

