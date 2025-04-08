U.S. Army Water Jump into Lake Garda, Italy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade lifts off from Verona Airport, Italy, en route to Lake Garda during water airborne and helocast training, April 10, 2025. The aircraft supported 173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers—226 Soldiers conducted water airborne operations, while 200 executed helocast insertions from rotary-wing platforms.



The training reinforced critical capabilities for deploying forces in non-traditional environments, simulating water-based insertions into coastal or lake terrain. Dozens of family members and friends observed the event from the shoreline, underscoring the Army’s commitment to transparency, readiness, and community engagement.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. C' Jay Spence)