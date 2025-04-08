B-Roll: Timelapse of Cane Creek debris removal in Buncombe County, N.C.

This timelapse video documents U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal operations along Cane Creek in Buncombe County, North Carolina, as part of the Hurricane Helene recovery mission. The footage includes three distinct scenes: excavators loading vegetative debris into tracked dump trucks; a wide-angle view showing the trucks transporting debris from the collection point to the dump site; and a crane-equipped debris hauling truck lifting and loading debris for transport to a Temporary Debris Management Site. The video highlights the coordinated movement of personnel and equipment, showcasing the precision and teamwork required to safely and efficiently execute large-scale debris removal in a post-disaster environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958610
|VIRIN:
|250412-A-US975-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_110923245
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
