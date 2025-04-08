B-Roll: Timelapse of Cane Creek debris removal in Buncombe County, N.C.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958610" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

​This timelapse video documents U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal operations along Cane Creek in Buncombe County, North Carolina, as part of the Hurricane Helene recovery mission. The footage includes three distinct scenes: excavators loading vegetative debris into tracked dump trucks; a wide-angle view showing the trucks transporting debris from the collection point to the dump site; and a crane-equipped debris hauling truck lifting and loading debris for transport to a Temporary Debris Management Site. The video highlights the coordinated movement of personnel and equipment, showcasing the precision and teamwork required to safely and efficiently execute large-scale debris removal in a post-disaster environment.