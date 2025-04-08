Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Timelapse of Cane Creek debris removal in Buncombe County, N.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    ​This timelapse video documents U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal operations along Cane Creek in Buncombe County, North Carolina, as part of the Hurricane Helene recovery mission. The footage includes three distinct scenes: excavators loading vegetative debris into tracked dump trucks; a wide-angle view showing the trucks transporting debris from the collection point to the dump site; and a crane-equipped debris hauling truck lifting and loading debris for transport to a Temporary Debris Management Site. The video highlights the coordinated movement of personnel and equipment, showcasing the precision and teamwork required to safely and efficiently execute large-scale debris removal in a post-disaster environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958610
    VIRIN: 250412-A-US975-1101
    Filename: DOD_110923245
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Timelapse of Cane Creek debris removal in Buncombe County, N.C., by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Emergency response

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Disaster relief

    TAGS

    USACE
    debris removal
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24
    Cane Creek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download