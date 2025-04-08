Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Welcome Home Ceremony

    PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, interview about their experiences participating in Operation Inherent Resolve at Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey, April 12, 2025. 44th IBCT Soldiers deployed to the Middle East to combat instability and provide humanitarian aid. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Hayes)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 21:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 958601
    VIRIN: 041225-Z-PJ092-1001
    Filename: DOD_110922881
    Length: 00:25:04
    Location: PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, US

    This work, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Welcome Home Ceremony, by SGT Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    homecoming
    New Jersey
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    44th IBCT New Jersey National Guard

