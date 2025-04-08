Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow Day 1 B-Roll

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Mason Coots 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. service members and civilians attend the 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow to spectate aviation performances at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, April 12, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the air show, experience local food, and see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mason Coots)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958599
    VIRIN: 250412-M-QQ291-1002
    Filename: DOD_110922654
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Airshow
    Beaufort
    Blue Angels
    MCAS Beaufort

