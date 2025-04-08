2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow Day 1 B-Roll

U.S. service members and civilians attend the 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow to spectate aviation performances at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, April 12, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the air show, experience local food, and see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mason Coots)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2025 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958599
|VIRIN:
|250412-M-QQ291-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110922654
|Length:
|00:07:17
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
