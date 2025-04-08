2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow Day 1 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members and civilians attend the 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow to spectate aviation performances at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, April 12, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the air show, experience local food, and see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mason Coots)