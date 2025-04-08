Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 MCAS Beaufort Air Show

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Military and civilian aircraft perform at the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 12, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the airshow, experience local food, and see aerial performances by groups such as Full Throttle Formation Team, Warbird Thunder Airshows, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958596
    VIRIN: 250412-M-JW402-1002
    Filename: DOD_110922494
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    MCAS Beaufort Airshow 2025, Marines, South Carolina, U.S. Navy Blue Angels

