2025 MCAS Beaufort Air Show

Military and civilian aircraft perform at the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 12, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the airshow, experience local food, and see aerial performances by groups such as Full Throttle Formation Team, Warbird Thunder Airshows, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire)