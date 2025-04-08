Military and civilian aircraft perform at the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 12, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the airshow, experience local food, and see aerial performances by groups such as Full Throttle Formation Team, Warbird Thunder Airshows, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2025 19:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958596
|VIRIN:
|250412-M-JW402-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110922494
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2025 MCAS Beaufort Air Show, by Cpl Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.