Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    201st leads Mobile Aircraft Arresting Systems training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNVILLE, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    The 201st Red Horse Squadron trains Airmen on Mobile Aircraft Arresting Systems at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, April 10, 2025. The Airmen learned maintenance on MAAS, a deployable system used by the U.S. Air Force to safely bring fast-moving aircraft to a stop in emergency situations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958574
    VIRIN: 250410-F-EP527-1001
    Filename: DOD_110922252
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: ANNVILLE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201st leads Mobile Aircraft Arresting Systems training, by Amn Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download